February 2026 - Episode 42 - Happily Ever After

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org on February 19, 2026, and features the following stories and storytellers:

“Molly Whoppie” ~ Megan Hicks, MeganHicks.com

“George and Martha” ~ Steven Henegar, StevenHenegar.com

“Hans My Hedgehog” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Faerie Bride” ~ Simon Brooks, DiamondScree.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!