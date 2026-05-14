February 2026 - Episode 42 - Happily Ever After
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org on February 19, 2026, and features the following stories and storytellers:
“Molly Whoppie” ~ Megan Hicks, MeganHicks.com
“George and Martha” ~ Steven Henegar, StevenHenegar.com
“Hans My Hedgehog” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Faerie Bride” ~ Simon Brooks, DiamondScree.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!