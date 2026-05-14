April 2026 - Episode 44 - Tall Tales and Lies

4-16-26 – Episode 44 “Tall Tales and Lies”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer and KBBI.org in Homer, Alaska, on April 16, 2026. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“A Walk Around the Block” ~ Bill Harley, BillHarley.com

“The Great Tornado” ~ Allen Debay, YouTube: @AllenDebay

“The Enchanted Chainsaw” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Just Politics” ~ Anne Rutherford, Anne-Norm.com

“Wally – Come Down Right Now!” ~ Bil Lepp, LeppStorytelling.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!