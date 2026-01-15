© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Story Borealis

December 2025 - Episode 40 - Holiday Magic

Published January 15, 2026 at 10:28 AM AKST

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on 12-18-25. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Nutcracker” ~ Kevin Kling, KevinKling.com

“Jack and the Levitator” ~ Robin Schulte, RobinSchulte.com

“Christmas Travelers” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Legend of the Christmas Rose” ~ Diane Edgecomb, LivingMyth.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

Story Borealis