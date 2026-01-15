December 2025 - Episode 40 - Holiday Magic
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on 12-18-25. This program features the following stories and storytellers:
“Nutcracker” ~ Kevin Kling, KevinKling.com
“Jack and the Levitator” ~ Robin Schulte, RobinSchulte.com
“Christmas Travelers” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Legend of the Christmas Rose” ~ Diane Edgecomb, LivingMyth.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!