Story Borealis

November 2025 - Episode 39 - Stories for a Winter’s Day

Published November 21, 2025 at 11:54 AM AKST

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on 11-20-25. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Seven Fathers” ~ Diane Edgecomb, LivingMyth.com

“Secret Santa” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com

“Peddler of Ballaghadereen” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.net

“The Coin” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Snow Day” ~ Kevin Kling, KevinKling.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

