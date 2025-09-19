© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Story Borealis

August 2025 – Episode 36 - The Story Bag

Published September 19, 2025 at 11:21 AM AKDT

August 21 2025 – Episode 36 - The Story Bag

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on August 21, 2025. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“The Story Bag” ~ Eth-Noh-Tec, Ethnohtec.org

“Sister True” ~ Andy Offutt Irwin, AndyIrwin.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

Story Borealis