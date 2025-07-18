July 2025 Episode 35 “Creepy Campfire Stories”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on 7-17-25. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Sifting Sand” ~ Lyn Ford, StorytellerLynFord.com

“Promises to Keep” ~ Mary Hamilton, MaryHamilton.info

“Lady of the Lake” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Pennsy Cemetery” ~ Kim Weitkamp, KimWeitkamp.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

