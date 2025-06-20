June 2025 – Affairs of the Heart

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on June 19, 2025. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Prince of a Man” ~ Linda Gorham, LindaGorham.com

“Lawns” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Peacock Love” ~ Anne Rutherford, Anne-Norm.com

“Pole Barn Dreams” ~ Jeff Doyle, MyBlueApe.com

“Love Comes in Many Packages” ~ Noa Baum, Noambaum.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!