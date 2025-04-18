April 2025- Influence of Elders

4-17-25 – Episode 32 “Influence of Elders”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on April 17, 2025. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Puppet Show” ~ Silvana Clark, SilvanaClark.com

“The Blanket and the Bowl” ~ Donna Washington, dlwstoryteller.com

“Ninja Ballerina” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Cleaning Out Momma’s House” ~ Michael Reno Harrel, MichaelReno.com

“You Can Learn A Lot on a Road Trip” ~ Corinne Stavish, stavishstorytelling.com

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

