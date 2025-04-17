March 2025 – Tall Tales and Lies
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on March 20, 2025. This program features the following stories and storytellers:
“A Walk Around the Block” ~ Bill Harley, BillHarley.com
“The Great Tornado” ~ Alan Debay, YouTube: @AlanDebay
“The Enchanted Chainsaw” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Just Politics” ~ Anne Rutherford, Anne-Norm.com
“Wally – Come Down Right Now!” ~ Bil Lepp, LeppStorytelling.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!