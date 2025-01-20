January 2025- Traditional Tales – Stories with Staying Power

1-16-25 – Episode 29 “Traditional Tales – Stories with Staying Power”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on January 16, 2025. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Swallowing Monster” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.net

“The Widow’s Lazy Daughter” ~ Jane Dorfman, JaneDorfman.me

“The Singing Bone” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Eleven Cinderellas” ~ Mary Hamilton, MaryHamilton.info

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!