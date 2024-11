November 2024- Family

November 21, 2024 ~ Episode “Family”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on November 21, 2024. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“The 17 Dollar and Ten Cent Suit ~ Kim Weitkamp, KimWeitkamp.com

The L & N Don’t Stop here” Kim Weitkamp

“Hansel Gretel” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” ~ Pete Griffin, TheStorytellingRanger.com

“The Cadillac Enterprise” ~ Jeff Doyle, myblueape.com

