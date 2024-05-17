© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Story Borealis

May 2024- Travelling

Published May 17, 2024 at 2:16 PM AKDT

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on May 16, 2024. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“A Tiny Perspective” and “Leap and Laugh” ~ Connie Regan-Blake, StoryWindow.com

“The Peddler of Swaffham” ~ Laura Deal, LauraDeal.com

“The Armstrong Cabin” ~ Ingrid Nixon

“Who Grabbed Who” ~ Kevin Clement

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.comThank you for listening!

Story Borealis