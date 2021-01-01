Sound Collections
SOUND COLLECTIONS is a mini-series that explores the wonders of the found items of Kachemak Bay. From bits of shells collected on the beach to seed pods found in the forest, we believe that the things we collect can teach us a lot about the place we live.
What exactly is a seed library and how do you use one? This week on Sound…
What do water hemlock, thistle, gooseberries, and currants have in common? They can all be found growing in Alaska and are all referenced throughout…
This week on Sound Collections we hear from Willie Suter, who together with his wife Brigitte owns and operates Brigitte’s Bavarian Bed and Breakfast in…
On this episode of Sound Collections, you'll hear from Diane Selanoff, who has been gathering traditional foods with her family for almost as long as she…
Lee Post has had a fascination with collections of all sorts since he was a kid. Since moving to Homer over 40 years ago, he’s gained quite a reputation…
Don’t let his age fool you. Carter Davis has been collecting insects, shells, and rocks for most of his life, and at 10 years old, is already an…
This week’s episode of Sound Collections features author, citizen scientist, and Kachemak Bay adventurer Janet Klein. Janet has lived in Homer for over 40…
On this episode of the series, we hear from Anna McCarthy. Anna McCarthy was born and raised in Homer. Now she is bringing up her two daughters to have…
On this episode, we hear from Geoffrey Coble, a geophysicist based in Homer, AK who has been unlocking the mysteries to be found in geological landscapes…
Born-and-raised Homerite and the Pratt Museum’s Curator Savanna Bradley shares stories about her favorite collected wonders.Savanna became enamored with…