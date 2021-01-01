© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_collections.png
Sound Collections
Sundays at 8:35 a.m.

SOUND COLLECTIONS is a mini-series that explores the wonders of the found items of Kachemak Bay. From bits of shells collected on the beach to seed pods found in the forest, we believe that the things we collect can teach us a lot about the place we live.

Load More