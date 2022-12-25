© 2022 KBBI
Candlelight Carols

Candlelight Carols: A capella holiday music performed by Homer High School's Swing Choir

Published December 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM AKST
candlelight

This program was recorded live on December 15, 2022 at The Mariner Theater at Homer High School. The program hosts are choir members Leah Evans and Thea Person.

Alto
-Ava Johnson
-Thea Person
-Amber Gilbreath
-Leah Evans

Soprano
-Kayla Kalafut
-Lillihanna Elkington-Wood

Tenor
-Seth Hammond
-Adgel Chandler

Bass
-Jacob Thompson
-Warren Baxter

The Homer High School Swing Choir sings under the direction of Kyle Schneider.

Act I
Fum, Fum, Fum
Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw

Touro-louro-louro!
Arr: Alice Parker and Robert Shaw

Il Est Né
Arr: Alice Parker

Sing We Now of Christmas
Arr: Fred Prentice

In the Bleak Midwinter
Arr Jay Rouse

Ding Dong! Merrily on High!
Arr: Ed Lojeski

We Three Kings
Arr: Darmon Meader

Swingin’ Jingle Bells
Arr: Ed Wells

Riu, Riu, Chiu
Arr: Anonymous
Featuring soloists: Leah Evans, Thea Person, Jacob Thompson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, and Warren Baxter

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Arr: Richard Donohue

Carol
Arr: Donna G. Schultz
Featuring soloists: Ava Johnson, Kayla Kalafut, Amber Gilbreath, Leah Evans, and Lillihanna Elkington-Wood

Caroling Caroling
Arr: Michele Weir

Est Ist Ein’ Ros’ Entsprungen
Arr: John Leavit

Ding-a Ding-a Ding
Arr: Greg Gilpin

The Sleigh (Á la Russe)
Arr: Richard Kountz

Act II
Gloucestershire Wassail
Arr: Paul Brandvik

Sleigh Bells
Arr: Earlene Rentz

Sebastopol Carol
Arr: Gerald Kilbrios and Gary Potter
Featuring soloists: Adgel Chandler, Amber Gilbreath, Seth Hammond, Leah Evans, Warren Baxter, and Jacob Thompson

Carol of the Bells
Arr: Pentatonix

A Carol for to Sing!
Arr: Greg Gilpin

Holly Carol
Arr: Jan Reese

Dormi, Dormi, O Bel Bambin
Arr: Robert Decormier
Featuring soloists: Leah Evans and Thea Person

Silver Bells
Arr: Mac Huff

Festival of Lights
Attributed to the Lamplight Carolers

Deck the Halls in ⅞
Arr: James McKelvy

The Twelve Days of Christmas
Arr: Tom Mitchell

