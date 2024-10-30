© 2024 KBBI
Politics 2024

Alaska House District 6 candidate forum

By Jamie Diep,
Simon Lopez
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM AKDT
State House District 6 candidates Rep. Sarah Vance, Dawson Slaughter and Brent Johnson participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Peninsula Clarion and KBBI 890 AM at the Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Three candidates for Alaska House District 6 discussed fisheries, state finances and more in KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion's final candidate forum for the 2024 elections. Incumbent candidate Louise Stutes, a Republican from Homer is running against challengers Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, and Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch.

This forum was held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Homer Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye, and KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez co-hosted.

Election day is Nov. 5.

Politics 2024
Jamie Diep
Simon Lopez
