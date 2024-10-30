Alaska House District 6 candidate forum

Three candidates for Alaska House District 6 discussed fisheries, state finances and more in KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion's final candidate forum for the 2024 elections. Incumbent candidate Louise Stutes, a Republican from Homer is running against challengers Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, and Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch.

This forum was held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Homer Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye, and KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez co-hosted.

Election day is Nov. 5.