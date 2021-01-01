Wednesdays at 10 AM

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (LIVE) and 8 p.m. (pre-recorded) hosts Dr. Jillian Woodruff, Dr. Justin Clark and Prentiss Pemberton and their guests discuss a variety of health-related topics during this LIVE call-in show. Line One features local physicians and national subject experts from the fields of childcare, mental health, nutrition, pharmacology, surgery and more. Callers can talk one-on-one with each week’s guests and are encouraged to send in email questions as well. Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide), or email at lineone@alaskapublic.org during the live broadcast.