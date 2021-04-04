COVID Riff
Sundays from 3 to 3:30 through April 4, 2021
COVID Riff discusses dimensions of public health and functional medicine to allow the audience an opportunity to deepen their understanding of the individual and community factors that diminish or amplify resilience in the face of the pandemic. This informational program uses the expertise of its presenters and the science of functional medicine to discuss COVID in ways that are illuminating, interesting, and hopeful.
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective…
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective…
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective…
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective…
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.On Sundays at 3 p.m. they talk about COVID-19 from a public…
-
Registration begins today, Monday, March 1 at noon for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic organized by Homer Incident Command.There are over 500…
-
Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.For the next six Sundays at 3 p.m. they'll talk about COVID-19…