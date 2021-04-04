© 2021 KBBI
COVID Riff
Sundays from 3 to 3:30 through April 4, 2021

COVID Riff discusses dimensions of public health and functional medicine to allow the audience an opportunity to deepen their understanding of the individual and community factors that diminish or amplify resilience in the face of the pandemic. This informational program uses the expertise of its presenters and the science of functional medicine to discuss COVID in ways that are illuminating, interesting, and hopeful.