Coffee Table - 9/16/2026 - Homer Public Library, 20 years in the new buiding
Saturday, September 19th, the Homer Library Advisory Board, Friends of the Homer Library and library staff is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hazel Avenue building with an Open House from 2 to 5 PM. On today’s coffee table we are taking a look back at the history of our library prior to when the community came together to realize the dream of a designing and building a library to meet our community’s needs in 2006.