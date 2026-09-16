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Coffee Table

Coffee Table - 9/16/2026 - Homer Public Library, 20 years in the new buiding

By Josh Krohn
Published September 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM AKDT

Saturday, September 19th, the Homer Library Advisory Board, Friends of the Homer Library and library staff is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hazel Avenue building with an Open House from 2 to 5 PM. On today’s coffee table we are taking a look back at the history of our library prior to when the community came together to realize the dream of a designing and building a library to meet our community’s needs in 2006.

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn