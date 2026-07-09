Coffee Table - 7/8/2026 - Concert on the Lawn Preview

A preview of information about this Saturday's Concert on the Lawn, including live performances by Madelynn Moore, and Copper River Band.

Time Slot Band/Performer Name 12:00 - 12:45 Spit City Slickers 1:00 - 1:30 Madelynn Moore 1:45 - 2:30 Juno Smile 2:45 - 3:30 Copper River Band 3:45 - 4:30 Discopians 4:45 - 5:45 English Bay Band 6:00 - 7:00 KP Brass Band

We have a lot of vendors for this year’s concert.To make sure you’re fed and have enough energy to dance, we have Siren’s Seafood, and Shiva Boom Falafelz, plus Chubbies Popcorn and Homer Senior Citizens providing snacks and baked goods.The Calypso Artisan Co-op, an artist collective, will join us again with a wide variety of art and goods.We also have a number of nonprofits who will be there with informational booths: Kachemak Heritage Land Trust, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, SalmonState, Kenai Peninsula Votes, Alaska Democratic Party, JKT for Governor, and Regent Life Church.

I want to thank our sponsors for Concert on the Lawn, some of whom donated to help support the cost of the event, and others that traded services that help make the event possible.Thank you to Porcupine Theater, Credit Union 1, Horizon Satellite, The Classic Cook, Nomad Shelters, and Alaska Solar.

