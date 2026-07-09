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Coffee Table

Coffee Table - 7/8/2026 - Concert on the Lawn Preview

By Josh Krohn
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:08 PM AKDT

A preview of information about this Saturday's Concert on the Lawn, including live performances by Madelynn Moore, and Copper River Band.

Time SlotBand/Performer Name
12:00 - 12:45Spit City Slickers
1:00 - 1:30Madelynn Moore
1:45 - 2:30Juno Smile
2:45 - 3:30Copper River Band
3:45 - 4:30Discopians
4:45 - 5:45English Bay Band
6:00 - 7:00KP Brass Band

We have a lot of vendors for this year’s concert.To make sure you’re fed and have enough energy to dance, we have Siren’s Seafood, and Shiva Boom Falafelz, plus Chubbies Popcorn and Homer Senior Citizens providing snacks and baked goods.The Calypso Artisan Co-op, an artist collective, will join us again with a wide variety of art and goods.We also have a number of nonprofits who will be there with informational booths: Kachemak Heritage Land Trust, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, SalmonState, Kenai Peninsula Votes, Alaska Democratic Party, JKT for Governor, and Regent Life Church.

I want to thank our sponsors for Concert on the Lawn, some of whom donated to help support the cost of the event, and others that traded services that help make the event possible.Thank you to Porcupine Theater, Credit Union 1, Horizon Satellite, The Classic Cook, Nomad Shelters, and Alaska Solar.

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn