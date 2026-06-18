Coffee Table 6/17/2026 70 years at South Peninsula Hospital

This week's Coffee Table celebrates the 70th anniversary of South Peninsula Hospital, tracing its journey from a two-bed community hospital established in 1956 to the modern regional healthcare system it is today. Guests Ryan Smith, Aaron Weisser, Derotha Ferraro, and Eric Fenger discuss the vision, volunteerism, and determination that built the hospital, highlight key milestones and expansions over seven decades, share stories of the people who shaped its history, and explore how SPH has adapted to meet the changing healthcare needs of the southern Kenai Peninsula. The conversation also looks ahead to future challenges and opportunities, including workforce housing, childcare, urgent care services, and the next chapter in community healthcare.