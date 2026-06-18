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Coffee Table

Coffee Table 6/17/2026 70 years at South Peninsula Hospital

By Josh Krohn
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:54 PM AKDT

This week's Coffee Table celebrates the 70th anniversary of South Peninsula Hospital, tracing its journey from a two-bed community hospital established in 1956 to the modern regional healthcare system it is today. Guests Ryan Smith, Aaron Weisser, Derotha Ferraro, and Eric Fenger discuss the vision, volunteerism, and determination that built the hospital, highlight key milestones and expansions over seven decades, share stories of the people who shaped its history, and explore how SPH has adapted to meet the changing healthcare needs of the southern Kenai Peninsula. The conversation also looks ahead to future challenges and opportunities, including workforce housing, childcare, urgent care services, and the next chapter in community healthcare.

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn