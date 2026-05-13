Coffee Table - 5/13/2026 - Kachemak Bay State Park

A discussion on Kachemak Bay State Park, about projects, funding, features, and challenges, with members of the Kachemak Bay State Park Citizen Advisory Board, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park, and the park superintendent.

Guests: Robert Archibald, Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board; Hans Rinke, Superintendent of State Parks for Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound; Mako Haggarty, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park.

Kachemak Bay State Park

Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park

Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board