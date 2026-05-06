Coffee Table - 5/6/2026 - Violence in Alaska

A discussion on violence in Alaska, Missing, Murdered, Indigenous Womens and Children, how the legal system helps/fails, local resources, and solutions to providing safer communities.

Guests:



Christina Love, Multi Level Advocate, Public Educator, and Member of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking

Matt Haney, retired HPD officer

Marcee Gray, South Peninsula Haven House

Resources:

911 - Emergency Dispatch

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Text or call 988 https://988lifeline.org/

Homer:

South Peninsula Haven House - Haven House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. We offer safe shelter, crisis intervention, prevention education, and compassionate advocacy—serving communities across the southern Kenai Peninsula and beyond. - 907-235-8943, www.havenhousealaska.org

Seward:

SeaView Crisis Line

If you're struggling and want to talk to someone locally (in Seward), SeaView Community Services in Seward maintains a 24/7 crisis line.

907-224-3027,​ https://www.seaviewseward.org/crisis-line/

Safe Harbor (Domestic Violence Assistance)

Seward Prevention Coalition's Safe Harbor Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (DVSA) Program serves both residents and visitors to Seward, Moose Pass, Cooper Landing and Hope. Seward’s Safe Harbor DVSA can help victims get to safety immediately. OR we can help them create plans to keep themselves and their families as safe as possible in their current circumstances.

24/7 Crisis Line: 907-362-1843, https://www.sewardpreventioncoalition.org/safeharbor