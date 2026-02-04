© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

2/4/2026 Homer Public Library, 20th anniversary of their new building

By Josh Krohn
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:43 PM AKST

In 2026, the Homer Public Library celebrates twenty years in their new building. The concept, development, planning, and funding of the building was driven by community members recognizing the unfilled needs of the existing building at the time, and has resulted in a highly popular community space.

Guests:
Dave Berry - Director, Homer Public Library
Nancy Lord - served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and chaired the New Library Capital Campaign
Sue Mauger - served as Chair of the Library Advisory Board and Friends of the Homer Public Library
Ken Castner - chaired the Library Building Committee
Ben Gibson - Owner's Representative on the construction contract

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn