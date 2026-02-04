2/4/2026 Homer Public Library, 20th anniversary of their new building

In 2026, the Homer Public Library celebrates twenty years in their new building. The concept, development, planning, and funding of the building was driven by community members recognizing the unfilled needs of the existing building at the time, and has resulted in a highly popular community space.

Guests:

Dave Berry - Director, Homer Public Library

Nancy Lord - served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and chaired the New Library Capital Campaign

Sue Mauger - served as Chair of the Library Advisory Board and Friends of the Homer Public Library

Ken Castner - chaired the Library Building Committee

Ben Gibson - Owner's Representative on the construction contract