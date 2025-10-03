Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Ten

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a ten-part series aired once a month to record harbor history -as told by people who lived and worked in Homer, and their descendants.

In this episode, M/V Tiglax comes to Homer Harbor, ship's pilots organize and Port of Homer Director, Bryan Hawkins gives a harbor expansion update.

Guests:

Bryan Hawkins -Port Director: City of Homer

John Martin -Alaska National Maritime Wildlife Refuge, ret.

Malcolm Milne -Board President, North Pacific Fisheries Association

Kate Mitchell -Homer Marine Trades Association, project historian

Ed Murphy -Southwest Alaska Pilots Association ret.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.