© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

Storyknife Writer's Retreat cultivates new work from authors of all stripes

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:52 AM AKDT

Settle in for interviews and readings from six writers in residence at Storyknife Writer's Retreat.

With: Erin Hollowell - Executive Director, Storyknife.
And writers:
Alisa Alering  
Geeta Kothari
Stephanie Brown                           
Amy Ludwig
Cherilyn Chin                                 
Kristen Millares Young.

Find out more about Storyknife:
https://storyknife.org/

Connect with more of the writers' work:
oceanofhope.net/
kristenmyoung.com/
sdbrown1.wordpress.com
alering.com

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson