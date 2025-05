On this episode of Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson and guests:

Hans Rinke - Kenai/PWS Area Superintendent, Alaska DNR, Kathy Sarns , Robert Archibald and Cameale Johnson from Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park, talk about the park's dwindling staff and budget, and about the many ways the Friends fill in the gaps with volunteer trail and maintenance work.

To volunteer of find out more information go to:

https://www.friendsofkachemakbay.org/