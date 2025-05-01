Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education grapples with their budget

This week:

KPBSD Board President Zen Kelly and Seward Representative Virginia Morgan talk about school funding and how the state budget affects the school district's budget.

Bills discussed in this episode:

SB 152 Education Tax https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%20152

SB 113 Corporate Income Tax https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?

Root=SB%20113

SB 57 Cell phones and many amendments

https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=HB%2057

On Wednesday morning, shortly after the show, House Bill 57, the State's school funding bill with a $700 BSA increase, passed the House 31-8.

The bill got 10 more yes votes than the vetoed $1,000 BSA bill. Adding in the Senate, that's a combined 48-11 vote. If legislators don't pull their support, that's enough to override should the governor exercise his veto again .