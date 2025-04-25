© 2025 KBBI
Coffee Table

Dementia Awareness Week

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:35 PM AKDT

This week, learn about Hospice's ongoing work with people living with Alzheimer's disease and their meetings and trainings scheduled for Dementia Awareness Week.

This week's events include their Positive Approach to Care, Creating Friendly Spaces and the Dementia Roadmap, all taking place in the next few days.

Guests:
Hospice Director, Holly Dramis
Program Director Morgan Laffert
and Hospice volunteer Nona Safra.

For more information, go to https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
