© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Six - The 1989 Exxon Valdez Oil Spill

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:23 AM AKDT
The deck of the Exxon Valdez in 1989 as it sits on Bligh Reef in Prince William Sound.
Corrine Cheatwood
The deck of the Exxon Valdez in 1989 as it sits on Bligh Reef in Prince William Sound.

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode 6 which focuses on the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill
in Prince William Sound and its effects on Homer Harbor.

Guests:
Robert Archibald
Annette Bellamy
Cecil Cheatwood
Bryan Hawkins
Nancy Hilstrand
Ray Kranich
Kate Mitchell

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.

Inside the ruptured holding tank on the Exxon Valdez, looking up the ladder to the deck, 1989.
Corrine Cheatwood
Inside the ruptured holding tank on the Exxon Valdez, looking up the ladder to the deck, 1989.

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson