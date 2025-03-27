Meet the candidates for Homer Electric Association District 3 Board of Directors

On this episode of Coffee Table, meet District 3 candidates for Homer Electric Association Board of Directors:

Matt Bullard, Erin McKittrick and Rick Eckert.

Ballots have gone out in the mail and online voting begins on Friday, March 28.

Election results will be announced at HEA's annual meeting on Thursday, May 1, at Kenai Central High School. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.