Results are in for the Seward Gross National Happiness Survey

Ten percent of year-round Seward residents from Moose Pass to Lowell Point took part in a survey first developed by the King of Bhutan in the 1970s.

The Gross National Happiness Survey prioritizes non-economic factors like happiness and well being over more traditional measurements of success and growth.

Panelists:

Katie Cornwell - Executive Director of The Seward Prevention Coalition,

Dr. John Fraser - Director of Mission Impact at the Alaska SeaLife Center

and Krisnan Weston- Program Manager for Qutekcak Native Tribe,

go over the results of the survey and talk about how organizations in Seward can use the data to serve the community.