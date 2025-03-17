Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 5, 1978-88

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Five. Cristy Frye, Bryan Hawkins, Ray Kranich and Chris Moss, talk about the harbor from the advent of the Magnusun-Stevens Act to the days before the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.