Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 4, from 1968 to 1978

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Three. Ray Kranich, Chris Moss and Kate Mitchell, talk about the harbor from the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Ironwood in 1968, and shrimping, crabbing, salmon fishing and processing through 1978.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.