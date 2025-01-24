Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 3, Statehood to the '64 Earthquake

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a six-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Three. Ray Kranich, Val McLay and Kate Mitchell, talk about the harbor from 1958 to 1967: crabbing out of Homer Harbor, live-tanking crab in Kasitsna Bay, harbor development in the early 1960s and the effect of the 1964 Good Friday earthquake on the harbor.

