Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Two

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a six-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode Two. The show begins with a tragic accident on bishops Beach in 1938 which led to the construction of the first dock in 1939 and ends with the digging and construction of Homer's first harbor in the late 1950s.

This week:

Kate Mitchell, Ray Kranich are live in the studio and you'll hear a recording of Mitchell's interview with 102 year-old Jake McClay, one of the first stevedores in Homer. Jake worked on the digging and construction of the first harbor.

