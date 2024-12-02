The Rally for Allies

With recent acts of violence and aggression across the peninsula, many people in the queer community don’t feel safe. It is the responsibility of people who call themselves allies to step up and this show is an attempt at that.

Representatives from Pride organizations in Homer, Seward and Soldotna, and Upstander Intervention trainers from South Peninsula Haven House join host Kathleen Gustafson to talk about what it means to be an ally, and share strategies for supporting people under threat in schools, at home, in public and at work.

For immediate assistance 24 hours a day, call the South Peninsula Haven House Crisis Line: 907-235-8943.

To schedule yourself or your workplace for Upstander Intervention training, call Haven House's main desk number: 907-235-7721