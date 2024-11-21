© 2024 KBBI
Coffee Table

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode One

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published November 21, 2024 at 12:56 PM AKST
KBBI
From left: Kate Mitchell, Ray Kranich and Linda Rowell in the studio at KBBI.

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a six-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode One. The show covers the building and dismantling of the coal dock in the late 1800s to the construction of the first dock in Homer, built in 1938 in advance of the harbor.

Guests this week:
Kate Mitchell, Ray Kranich and Linda Rowell.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
