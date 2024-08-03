Brent Johnson Candidate for Alaska State House District 6

KBBI Reporter Jamie Diep and Coffee Table host Kathleen Gustafson interview non partisan candidate Brent Johnson about his candidacy and platform and take questions from the listeners.

Johnson is running against non partisan candidate, Alana Greear, Republican Dawson Slaughter and incumbent Republican Sarah Vance.

The State and Federal Primary Election will be held on August 20th,2024.

The General Election is November 5th, 2024.

For a complete State election calendar, visit the State of Alaska Division of

Elections website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/election-information/