Recovery Outreach and Resources

Representatives from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and the Homer Police Department join host Kathleen Gustafson to talk about the many paths to recovery from addiction on the Kenai Peninsula.

Find out about meetings, treatment, support groups, summer events, expeditions and gatherings in Homer and Seward this summer with guests:

Willy Dunne, Jaclyn Rainwater and Roy Wilson from KBay Recovery Connection

and Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department.

To connect with someone from KBay Recovery, call (907) 756-3530

Links:

http://kbayrecovery.org/

https://allthingsrecovery.org/

https://www.facebook.com/kbayrecovery