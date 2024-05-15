© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Coffee Table

Recovery Outreach and Resources

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:07 PM AKDT

Representatives from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and the Homer Police Department join host Kathleen Gustafson to talk about the many paths to recovery from addiction on the Kenai Peninsula.

Find out about meetings, treatment, support groups, summer events, expeditions and gatherings in Homer and Seward this summer with guests:
Willy Dunne, Jaclyn Rainwater and Roy Wilson from KBay Recovery Connection
and Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department.

To connect with someone from KBay Recovery, call (907) 756-3530

Links:
http://kbayrecovery.org/
https://allthingsrecovery.org/
https://www.facebook.com/kbayrecovery

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
