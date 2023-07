This week on Coffee Table: Peatlands perseveration, beaver reintroduction and stream ecology on the Kenai Peninsula with guests from the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies.

Host: Kathleen Gustafson

Guests: From KBNERR

Coowe Walker, Lead Watershed Ecologist

Syverine Bentz, Coastal Training Program Coordinator

Ingrid Harrald, Education Coordinator.

From CACS

Katie Gavenus, Program Director.