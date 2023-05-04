© 2023 KBBI
Coffee Table

Homer's Safe and Healthy Kids Fair: Be safe, Have Fun, Do good, Pass it on

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published May 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM AKDT
safe_and_healthy_kids_fair_2023_flyer_kpbsd.png

Host Kathleen Gustafson and guests,
Red Asselin Martin from Sprout Family Services
and Mike Ilg from Homer Community Recreation
preview the activities at Saturday's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair. Special guest Rudy Multz shares the fair's theme song.

Listen to Rockin Rudy Multz's song for the fair.

Find more information at the City of Homer's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair webpage:
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/safe-and-healthy-kids-fair.

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003. She is responsible for all aspects of local program and content creation, on-air and on-line, for KBBI.
