Homer's Safe and Healthy Kids Fair: Be safe, Have Fun, Do good, Pass it on
Host Kathleen Gustafson and guests,
Red Asselin Martin from Sprout Family Services
and Mike Ilg from Homer Community Recreation
preview the activities at Saturday's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair. Special guest Rudy Multz shares the fair's theme song.
FairJingleMultz 23.mp3
Listen to Rockin Rudy Multz's song for the fair.
Find more information at the City of Homer's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair webpage:
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/safe-and-healthy-kids-fair.