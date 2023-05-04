Homer's Safe and Healthy Kids Fair: Be safe, Have Fun, Do good, Pass it on

Host Kathleen Gustafson and guests,

Red Asselin Martin from Sprout Family Services

and Mike Ilg from Homer Community Recreation

preview the activities at Saturday's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair. Special guest Rudy Multz shares the fair's theme song.

FairJingleMultz 23.mp3 Listen to Rockin Rudy Multz's song for the fair. Listen • 0:56

Find more information at the City of Homer's Safe and Healthy Kid's Fair webpage:

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/safe-and-healthy-kids-fair.