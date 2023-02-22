© 2023 KBBI
Coffee Table

Cook Inlet Oil and Gas decreases in supply and demand

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKST
On this episode of Coffee Table, guests, data analyst and scientists Brett Higman, Erin McKittrick, and Scott Waterman spoke with host Kathleen Gustafson about current trends and provided insight on the future of Alaska's economy.

KDLL story:https://alaskapublic.org/2023/01/24/oil-production-in-cook-inlet-will-continue-to-decline-as-north-slope-holds-steady-state-says/Lease Sale 258:https://www.boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing/lease-sale-258

Alaska Beacon article:
https://alaskabeacon.com/2022/12/30/hotly-debated-federal-cook-inlet-oil-and-gas-lease-sale-draws-only-one-bid/

Dixon Diversion:
https://gov.alaska.gov/aea-railbelt-utilities-pursue-kenai-peninsulas-largest-hydropower-project-in-30-years/

