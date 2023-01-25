Cold weather safety tips for pets and wildlife

A review of the changing animal control codes for the City and Homer Animal Shelter shares cold weather safety tips for your pets along with a glimpse into what adoption looks like in Homer.

Join us for a discussion with Jillian Rogers with Homer Animal Shelter and Alaska Mindful Paws, Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department, Jason Herrman with ADF&G and Jen Liston Bowman with her adopted pet Cedar.

Homer Animal Shelter Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/akmindfulpaws/

Homer Animal Shelter City Website -

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/police/animal-shelter

Homer Animal Friends -

https://www.homeranimals.org/

ADF&G -

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/

You can find the updated ordinance pertaining to animals and pets through the following link.

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/ordinance/76574/ord_22-72_amending_hcc_title_20_ca_edits.pdf