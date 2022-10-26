Alaska State House candidate forum: District 6

Early voting began Monday for Alaska's Nov. 8 elections.

On Monday, KDLL and the Peninsula Clarion spoke over Zoom with nonpartisan candidates Ginger Bryant and Louie Flora, running for Alaska State House District 6, which represents the southern Kenai Peninsula. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)

Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is also running for the seat. She had a prior commitment and was unable to join Monday.

This was the latest in KDLL and the Peninsula Clarion’s candidate forum series, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. Next week is the last forum with candidates for Alaska Senate Seat C.

