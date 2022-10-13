Meet Seward's mayor-elect and city managers

Seward City Councilmember and Vice-mayor, Sue McClure is now Mayor-elect of Seward after certification of elections on Monday.

She'll be sworn in as mayor at the Seward City Council's next regular meeting on October 24.

On this week's Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson talks with Mayor-elect McClure, along with Seward City Manager Janette Bower

and Assistant City Manager Stephen Sowell. They talk about goals for the City of Seward and take questions from the listeners.

Visit the City of Seward's website at https://www.cityofseward.us/.