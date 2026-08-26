Bunnell Arts By Air - 8/21/2026 - Oh Filia

Born and raised in Nikiski, Alaska, Oh Filia grew up surrounded by music and the raw beauty of the Alaskan wilderness. With a father who was a passionate blues guitarist, her home was filled with the sounds of soulful melodies, which laid the foundation for her own musical journey. She began writing songs at the age of 12, using music as a way to process her emotions and capture moments that she wanted to preserve forever.

Her songs have always served as a deeply personal outlet, acting as a diary that connects her to the memories and emotions that shape her. With every lyric, Oh Filia pours herself into her music, offering listeners an authentic and heartfelt experience.