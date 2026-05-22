Bunnell Arts By Air - 5/15/2026 - Karen Strid Trio

The Karen Strid Trio features Karen Strid-Chadwick on piano; Dale Curtis on flugelhorn, and Scott Bartlett on percussion. They are joined by guest vocalist Jonah Hopton.

Scott Bartlett studied percussion performance, ethnomusicology (MA, Univ. Hawai’i), and museum studies. Since 2020 he has been the executive director of Homer Council on the Arts, where, among other duties, he oversees HCOA’s touring performance series. Scott is a multi-percussionist with occasional forays into ‘ukulele and double bass. He stays active in various Homer area music projects including the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra, Pier One Theatre pit orchestras, KP Brass Band, Banned, and with three young musicians at home.

Dale Curtis is a retired music educator and band director who lives in Ketchikan. He has spent most of his life playing professionally with bands throughout Alaska including the Sitka Fine Arts Camp Faculty Big Band, Sitka Jazz Festival Big Band, UAA Jazz bands, Princess Cruises showbands, and the US Air Force Band of the Pacific. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division band from 1969-1971. Dale has performed with Mike Vax, Bobby Shew, Dianne Reeves, Lionel Hampton and Frank DiSalvo at Indian Wells Resort Hotel in Palm Springs California. The album Bridge To Nowhere by the Dale Curtís Quintet was recorded in 2011 with NYC musicians at Tony Bennet Studios.

Karen Strid-Chadwick is a retired professor (of 40 years) of Jazz Studies at UAA. She coordinated and produced all UAA Jazz Week festivals and the UAA Jazz Week Benefit Concerts series. Karen had the distinction of studying with the late, great John “Wendy“ Williamson, trombonist and pianist. She performs with many jazz Anchorage and Homer musicians.

Guest vocalist Jonah Hopton is a tenor and composer who graduated from the world-renowned San Francisco Conservatory of Music.