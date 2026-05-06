Bunnell Arts By Air - 4/18/2025 - Courtney Rose

Courtney Tatellgaq Rose Griechen is an artist and musician originally from Pilot Point in Bristol Bay, now based in Anchorage. Their music is inspired by the honesty in small moments and memories, in the mundane, and life experiences expressed through a rhythm bari uke and an indie folk twist. Currently working on a solo project called Albatross and looking to release an EP in 2025, Courtney also plays with a four piece folk rock band, Murmur. Murmur began in 2019 and spent the last few years playing festivals and venues around Alaska, briefly touring with the Screaming Females in early 2023, and recording their first album.