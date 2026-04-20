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Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts By Air - 4/10/2026, Bill White

Published April 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM AKDT

Dr. Bill White is a classical guitarist and composer based in Homer, Alaska. Originally from Nampa, Idaho, Bill has appeared as soloist and chamber musician across the country and has released two albums: Moderno non Troppo, a selection of modern-but-not-too-modern works for solo guitar, and Echoes, a collection of works for viola and guitar recorded with his wife Elizabeth. As a composer, Bill’s works focus on texture and processes, often for large ensembles of similar instruments.

Bunnell Arts By Air