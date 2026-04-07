Bunnell Arts By Air - Cosmic Warblers, 3/20/2026

“Eras” A musical journey with local musicians Karen Strid, piano, Bill White, guitar, Elizabeth White, viola and vocalists: Sunrose Olsen, Teddy Handley, Dave Welty, Britny Bradshaw, Jim Anderson, Madi Gilbert, Jody Gaines, Emily Riedel, Eston Youngblood

In Homer, where the road ends and the cosmos meets the sea, The Cosmic Warblers have gathered: A dedicated flock of locals who count living in this artsy village as one of our greatest blessings in life. As a bunch of Alaska-loving Birds with classically trained voices, we are honored to share a diverse program with our beloved community that features many of the musical Eras: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Twentieth Century, and Contemporary.